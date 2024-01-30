Ghana: Vodafone Ghana Set to Rebrand as Telecel Ghana ...Brings Innovative Products

30 January 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Telecel Group, an Africa-focused telecommunication company with expertise in combining telecommunication with fintech, e-commerce, and tech start-ups successfully acquired 70 percent majority shares in Vodafone Ghana in February 2023 and is set to bring disruptive innovation into Ghana's telecom industry with customer-centric products.

A statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday quoted the CEO of Telecel Group, Moh Damush as saying "In February 2023, Telecel completed the acquisition of Vodafone Ghana, setting the stage for a massive rebranding campaign. This evolution represents more than just a name change; it signifies our commitment to advancing telecommunications in Ghana with a renewed focus on meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

"This rebranding represents a bold step forward into a future where innovation, quality and customer satisfaction remain at the core of who we are. Our goal is to provide Ghanaians with exceptional services, exceeding their expectations," he said

Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana said, "I am truly excited about this transition. Our goal is to deliver a great network for our customers, enabling connectivity that promotes personal and business growth. I invite our stakeholders to join us on this exciting journey as we start our rebranding from Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Ghana".

The rebranding exercise which starts in January and climaxes with a full brand reveal at the end of February 2024 is expected to be packed with exciting activities and campaigns for all stakeholders.

The rebranding also covers Vodafone Ghana and its three subsidiaries: National Communication Backbone Company Limited (Vodafone Wholesale), Vodafone Ghana Mobile Financial Services Limited (Vodafone Cash), and the Vodafone Ghana Foundation.

