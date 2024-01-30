Liberia: Members of the Liberian Senate Reportedly Violate Standing Rule 29 During Constitutional Debate

Monrovia — Several new and old members of the Liberian Senate either knowingly or unknowingly have grossly violated Rule 29 of the body's Standing Rules focusing on the approaches during a debate on the floor in plenary.

Our legislative reporter said senators were discussing the Senate adopting its own Standing Rules for the 55th Legislature, which was raised on the floor by Margibi Senator Nathaniel McGill during the Fourth Day Sitting, Thursday, January 25, 2024 of the First Session of the body.

Senator McGill, relying on Article 38 of the Liberian Constitution mandating each house of the national legislature to adopt its own rules of procedures, carved the plenary to follow said constitutional requirement to guide the body in its legislative proceedings.

Article 38 says "Each House shall adopt its own rules of procedure, enforce order and with the concurrence of two-thirds of the entire membership, may expel a member for cause".

It adds "Each House shall establish its own committees and sub-committees; provided, however, that the committees on revenues and appropriations shall consist of one member from each County. All rules adopted by the Legislature shall conform to the requirements of due process of law laid down in this Constitution".

But during the deliberations on the floor, our reporter keenly observed that whilst those legislators were discussing a constitutional matter, they also fail to obey Rule 29 of their own Standing Rules.

Rule 29 states "When any Senator desires to speak, he/she shall raise his/her hand and when recognized by the Presiding Officer, he/she shall be deemed as having the floor. He/she shall then rise and address the Presiding Officer and his/her colleagues appropriately and put forth his/her question. No Senator shall interrupt another Senator except to call him/her to a point of order".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the contrary, the very senator [McGill] who flagged the issue of constitutionality, when recognized by the Presiding Officer and President of the Liberian, Jeremiah Koung, failed to rise to his feet to put forth his point.

Except the former Senate Pro-Tempore and Senator of Grand Kru County, Albert Chie who commented on the matter and followed the rule by standing, other senators who violated the rule include Abraham Darius Dillon and Crayton Duncan of Montserrado and Sinoe Counties respectively.

Other violators are the newly elected Senate Pro-Tempore and Senator of Grand Bassa, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Senators Gbleh-bo Brown who is the Chair of Rules, Order and Administration representing Maryland, Emmanuel Nuquay of Margibi, Prince Moye of Bong and Francis Dopoe of River Gee Counties respectively.

Notably, some of those violators are on records for pushing compliance with rule of law but they are disregarding the rules governing the Liberian Senate; a situation which somehow implies a common saying in the Liberian parlance, "Do what I say but don't do what I do".

Meanwhile, the plenary has resolved to bring forth amendments done in the rules during the 54th Legislature and makes further inputs or otherwise in the 55th Legislature at a retreat after which the rules for the 55th will be adopted and used moving forward.