Liberia: Land Rights for Inclusive Climate Action and Sustainable Development Conference Kicks Off in Monrovia

Monrovia — Today marks the commencement of the groundbreaking Land Rights for Inclusive Climate Action and Sustainable Development Conference at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia. Hosted by Landesa Liberia in collaboration with the Rights and Rice Foundation, the conference aims to address the critical nexus between land rights, climate change, and sustainable development in Liberia.

Land Rights Act (LRA) - A Progressive Step

In 2018, Liberia took a progressive step by passing the Land Rights Act (LRA), granting secure land tenure to about two-thirds of its population. The act bestowed ownership rights to rural communities over their ancestral customary lands for the first time in the nation's history. However, challenges persist, particularly in integrating climate adaptation and mitigation into the land formalization process.

Identifying Gaps and Challenges

Landesa, a key player in supporting communities through the formalization process, has identified a significant gap in integrating climate adaptation and mitigation. Although Liberia is not a major CO2 emitter, the impact of climate change on health, agriculture, housing, and more is evident. Over 70% of Liberia's land falls under customary ownership, presenting an opportunity to address and reverse the impacts of climate change.

The Urgency of Climate Action

A study conducted by Landesa in 2020 revealed alarming changes in wetlands and forests in Bong, Lofa, and Montserrado counties. The degradation of wetlands in peri-urban areas and deforestation in customary communities have led to adverse effects on soil quality, crop yields, and biodiversity. The Upper Guinea Forest, home to unique biodiversity, is under severe threat, with only 10% of it remaining.

The Conference's Objectives and Approach

The two-day conference, scheduled for January 30th and 31st, will bring together representatives from the Liberian government, climate change and conservation organizations, international partners, and local community representatives. The first day will focus on educating stakeholders about climate change, while the second day aims to explore the integration of climate adaptation and mitigation within the land formalization process.

Short-term and Long-term Deliverables

Short-term deliverables include a comprehensive report on the conference proceedings, a data report profiling attendees, and the drafting of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Landesa and other organizations. Long-term deliverables include documents outlining the integration of climate measures in the formalization process, plans for a climate change thematic group, commitments from international partners, and a timeline for reviewing relevant laws.

A Call for Action

The conference seeks to address the urgent need for climate action within the land rights framework, aiming to create a sustainable and inclusive approach to land formalization. As Liberia grapples with the impacts of climate change, the outcomes of this conference may pave the way for a resilient and climate-smart land tenure system, setting an example for other African nations facing similar challenges.