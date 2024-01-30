Liberian Female Striker Paulinho Agbotsu

Monrovia — With the midseason transfer windows across Europe soon to come a close on January 31th Russian Premier League club FC Rostov has completed the signing of Liberian international female striker, Paulinho Agbotsu.

The club announced captured of the talented attacker on Saturday afternoon on its official Instagram page.

The Russian top flight club signed the Liberian from 12 times Kazakhstan women's Champions, Biik Shymkent for an undisclosed fee.

The length of the deal is yet to be disclosed but it is believed to be beneficial to both the club and player.

During her time with Biik Shymkent she won best attacker in Kazakhstan women league (2023).

Paulinho Agbotsu who last played for Determine Girls in Liberia played 13 games and scored 11 goals while providing 11 assists to win her the best attacker.

Following the announcement of her arrival in Russia the Liberian said she was grateful making the move.

"I am grateful to be part of such an incredible group ( ROSTOV FC 🇷🇺) and want to thank Okzhetpes_FC team for their hard work and dedication. Your efforts have made a significant impact, and it shows,"

"Thanks to my family, friends and supporters, I appreciate your amazing support. Special thanks goes to MR. Deniss Agency,"

Paulinho is the first Liberian female to play in the UEFA women's Champions league.

She made her first transfer out of Liberia in 2022 March by joining Kazakhstan club Okzetptes.

Paulinho during her time at FC Okzhetpes played 16 matches and scored12 goals while assisting 20 goals during the 2021/2022 season.

Following her individual award won out of Liberia Paulinho said "I am grateful to God for my first individual award. Being named best attacker in Kazakhstan women league (2023). I'm grateful for the incredible season. Special thanks to my family, team and supporters, your efforts have made a significant impact, and it shows. I express my deepest gratitude to everyone for going above and beyond,"