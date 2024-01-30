Liberia: Lartey Steps Down as Head Coach of Bea Mountain FC

Monrovia — The head of Liberia Football Association first division outfit Bea Mountain, Robert Lartey has resigned, as Head Coach.

The new of the successful Liberian coach resignation from Bea Mountain was confirmed by the club President Ben Davies.

Addressing the media on Monday January 29th Bean Davies said Lartey inform the club that he can't continue as head coach of Bea Mountain FC.

"He called me on yesterday evening to send his resignation from the club and in good mind I accepted and thank him for the level of time he worked with the club I believe he did a good job with the club but he made his decision,".

"I want to say to the public that as of today Robert Lartey is no more coach of Bea Mountain FC," Ben Davies said.

According to the Bea Mountain president the assistant coach Ephraim Manyeah will take over the club as they look for a new coach.

He added that the club is focus on doing better than what they are doing in Liberian football.

"I want to use this time to say Bea Mountain will make drastic changes and from now going forward we want to give the team a very different look in terms of the type of players we will bring in.

"We will be looking in to more youthful players from Liberia and any part of the world," the Bea Mountain FC president said.

Mr. Davies said Lartey inform the club that he was not getting the need support from his backroom staff and believe if he continues with team he was not going to have the best results which could be bad for his coaching career.

He added that the club new focus is to win trophies and represent Liberia in international competition.

He used the occasion to disclosed that for the first time they will have it first anniversary celebration on March 15.

Lartey resignation comes following two defeats in the last two matches and the club poor performance since the start of the second phase.

Bea Mountain were undefeated last season in the First Division, although they missed out on the title to LISCR FC.

They are sixth place after 15 games with 25 points and eight points behind league leaders Watanga FC.