Liberia: China Railroad Accused Carrying On Environmental Degradation Polluting Water Source

press release

China Railroad, a Chinese road construction firm that is currently working on a road connecting Sehkinpa and Loguatuo on the Ivorian border, has been accused of causing environmental degradation and damage to water sources during the construction process.

According to a survey conducted by the Committee for Peace and Development Advocacy (COPDA), the road construction exercise is having negative impacts on the surrounding communities.

Thomas Tokpa, Project Officer at COPDA, stated in an interview that they observed significant destruction of farms, water sources, and land degradation as a result of the road construction.

The company has allegedly neglected to address these concerns. Tokpa provided examples of the damage caused, such as the destruction of a school building in Zorgowee and a storey building at the entrance of Karnplay due to blasting during the road work.

"From zero kilometers to Loguatuo, we observed that the road had destroyed more farms, water sources, land degradation, destroying buildings from blasting of rock during the road work and causing injury to people from the blasting," said Tokpa.

He also pointed out that another blasting in Gbeh-Duoplay resulted in serious injuries to people when pieces of rock penetrated a house.

Additionally, the group said, the road construction has created difficulties for individuals with disabilities.

The elevated sections of the road make it impossible for them to cross from one end of the affected communities to another.

As a result, some towns along the road have built fences to prevent accidents and fall from the high elevation.

"The huge elevation poses risk to children and those with disabilities, leaving the town to build a fence between the affected town and the road to avoid any accident or stop someone from dropping from the high elevation," he said.

"Some lands can no longer be used for farming and there is no livelihood alternative for those whose farmlands were destroyed," the COPDA report revealed.

The COPDA report also revealed that some of the land can no longer be used for farming, leaving no livelihood alternatives for those affected communities. The group, however, did not provide any technical details on these assertions.

However, residents affected by the construction have voiced their concerns about the damage to their properties and crops.

Comfort Wonyagreh, a widow in Karnplay, explained how her storey building experienced cracks from blasting and the vibrations caused by the heavy pieces of machinery being used on the road construction.

"My house is not in the right away, but got cracked from the work and company is doing anything at all," she said.

"With this condition, nobody can live or do business in this building anymore because it is all over from the basement to the top."

Despite her complaints and an assessment by the company, no action has been taken to compensate for the damage or rebuild the property.

"I have launched several complaints to the company, and they had done an assessment on this building, but have yet to do anything to pay for the damage or rebuilding," she said.

Similar stories were shared by other community members, such as an elderly lady in Loguatuo whose palm farm was cleared to obtain ladder rock without any compensation.

The African Development Bank is funding the Sehkinpa-Loguatuo Road corridor, with the construction firm responsible for carrying out social responsibility projects such as repairing or building hand pumps and marketplaces.

However, according to the COPDA survey, none of these initiatives have been observed. During the 2023 election period, the construction of this road became heavily politicized, with local government officials using it as a campaign point.

This resulted in those affected by the project being discouraged from speaking out.

Efforts have been made by COPDA to raise awareness of the project's impacts through workshops, community dialogues, and radio broadcasts.

Ted Brooks, Director of COPDA, expressed disappointment that the social responsibility projects promised by the construction company have not been realized.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The company promised the construction of a market building in Sehkinpa among others.

While the road has improved the transportation of goods and services for citizens, the environmental impact on the affected communities is a concern.

Swampy areas along the roadside have been covered with dirt from the road, and water sources have also been affected.

The this paper attempted to speak with the company's representatives in their office in late December 2023, was unable to gather any response at the time of the visit.

The Human Resource Officer referred the reporter to the Community Liaison Officer, but their efforts to contact him were unsuccessful.

The Community Liaison Officer Roosevelt Sayeh requested more time to address the raised issues regarding environmental, social, and risk management.

But, he is yet to respond to the allegations since December, 2023 despite several phone call and test messages.