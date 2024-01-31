Nigeria: Alake Condemns Killing of Traditional Rulers, Kidnap of School Children in Ekiti

press release

The two traditional rulers - the Onimojo of Imojo -Ekiti, Olatunde Olusola; and Elesun of Esun Ekiti, David Ogunsola, were reportedly gruesomely j murdered by their assailants while returning from a security meeting.

The Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dele Alake, has condemned the gruesome murder of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

Mr Alake in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Tuesday also condemned the abduction of some school children in the state.

The school pupils who hail from Emure Ekiti were kidnapped on their way from the school on Monday in another community -Eporo Ekiti

According to Mr Alake, the two tragic incidents, again, speak to the challenges of insecurity in the country, which he said the President Tinubu-led administration is working very hard to surmount.

The minister condoled with the Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji; the government and the people of the state, especially the families and subjects of the departed kings.

"While I strongly condemn this unfortunate incident, I urge the security agencies to fish out the assailants and ensure they face the full wrath of the law until justice is served, he said.

Mr Alake called on the police high command and the State Security Services (SSS) to rescue the primary school pupils.

"There is no doubt that this is a very distressing moment for the people of Ekiti State and Nigerians in general, but the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu will continue to work very hard to improve the security situation in our country," Mr Alake said.

Dr. Oladele Alake

Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals

January 30, 2024.