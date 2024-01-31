Nigerian Minister Reveals More About Homeless Ex-Tennis Champion

30 January 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The ex-lawn tennis star was recently captured in a video clip roaming the streets of Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Nigeria's Minister of Sports Development, John Owan-Enoh, has revealed more details about a former lawn tennis champion, Tanya Okpala, who is homeless.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Ms Okpala was rescued by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State who ordered her rehabilitation.

The governor's intervention came after the US-based former tennis star was captured in a video clip roaming the streets in Awka.

Ms Okpala was said to be homeless and mentally ill.

Bi-racial, Ms Okpala's mother is from Belarus, an Eastern European country, while her father is from Nkpologwu Community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria's South-east.

Minister speaks

Mr Owan-Enoh, in a post via his X handle on Monday, said he has been briefed by Ms Okpala's father on the genesis of his daughter's problem.

"I spoke with Tanya's father who briefed me on her current condition and the genesis of her problem confirmed to me, that the Nigerian Tennis Federation paid for Tanya's first rehabilitation many years ago when her condition became public knowledge, but sadly the former tennis star relapsed after a short while," he said.

The sports minister said his ministry will activate and enable a "welfare system" that caters to serving and retired athletes in Nigeria.

"As a ministry, we will take action in this regard as every athlete who has brought glory to our nation deserves appropriate welfare," he said.

Mr Owan-Enoh thanked Governor Soludo for his intervention.

"This is highly commendable," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.