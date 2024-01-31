Nigeria: Current Strategy to Tackle Insecurity Not Working, Reps Speaker Tells Tinubu

"I implore the president not to shy away from making the tough decisions. If necessary, we must not hesitate to enact changes within our security apparatus, for the cost of inaction is far too great to bear," Mr Tajudeen said.

Nigerian lawmakers are set to embark on another security summit despite the non-implementation of the previous one held two years ago.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Tuesday, announced that the House will hold another summit amid current insecurity across the country.

Mr Tajudeen who announced this at the resumption of plenary, lamented the rising insecurity in the country.

"In light of these challenges, I propose convening a National Legislative Security Summit. This Summit will serve as a crucible for ideas, where stakeholders from diverse sectors - security, traditional and religious institutions, academia, civil society, and more - will forge enduring solutions to our security woes.

"It is time to harness our collective expertise, to break the silos that have hindered our progress, and to chart a new course towards peace and stability," Mr Tajudeen said.

The security situation in Nigeria has in the recent past deteriorated.

There has been an upsurge in cases of killings and abductions in virtually all parts of the country.

Over 200 persons were killed by gunmen and properties were destroyed in Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State on Christmas Eve.

Earlier in the year, several persons were kidnapped in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with some of the victims losing their lives.

Only on Monday, two traditional rulers were killed in Ekiti State.

A coalition of 48 civil society organisations said on Monday that between May 2023 when President Bola Tinubu assumed office and January 2024, at least 2 423 people have been killed in mass atrocities-related incidents while about 1,872 persons have been abducted.

Gbajabiamila's security summit

The House of Representatives is planning another security summit despite its failure to implement the report of the previous one held for about two years.

In 2022, the 9th session of the House, under Femi Gbajabiamila as speaker, convened a three-day security summit in Abuja, to discuss some of the security challenges facing the country.

The summit produced a report that contained 19 resolutions which were subsequently transmitted to the then-president, Muhammadu Buhari.

However, many of the recommendations have not been implemented by the executive. It is unclear why the House is embarking on another summit when the report is still with the presidency.

Also, Mr Gbajabiamila, who chaired the 2022 security summit is currently the chief of staff to President Tinubu.

Although it is not known how much was spent on that event, the lawmakers once again plan to spend taxpayers' money to organise another summit whose report may be dumped on a shelf to gather dust.

While lawmakers are talking and debating, the country is facing grim insecurity.

Our strategy is not working - Tajudeen

Mr Tajudeen stated that the current strategy of the government is not working and urged Mr Tinubu to consider a change of strategy to deal with insecurity.

He asked the president to demand more from the service chiefs and take tough decisions if need be.

"I implore the president not to shy away from making the tough decisions. If necessary, we must not hesitate to enact changes within our security apparatus, for the cost of inaction is far too great to bear," he said.

The speaker added, "It is a stark reminder that the conventional approaches to security we have espoused for so long are no longer sufficient. The time has come to think out of the box and adopt new and contemporary strategies that better respond to the complexities of our current challenges.

"To our patriotic and brave security forces, while commending your heroism and sacrifice, the time has come for you to review your approaches and strategies, innovate and adapt. The enemy evolves, and so must we."

Meanwhile, Mr Tajudeen has set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the killings in Plateau State last month.

The committee is chaired by Sada Soli (APC, Katsina).