Nigeria: New Minimum Wage in Sight As VP Shettima Inaugurates Tripartite Committee

30 January 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News and Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the Bukar Goni Aji-led 37-man Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Vice President Shettima presided over the inauguration of the committee, representing federal and state governments, the private sector, and the organised Labour.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vice President Shettima called for collective bargaining in good faith, emphasising contract adherence and encouraging consultations outside the committee.

He further urged committee members to promptly reach a resolution and submit their reports.

The Tripartite Committee was tasked with the responsibility of proposing a new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

