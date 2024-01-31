Nigerian Lawmaker Weeps in Parliament While Discussing Insecurity

Although the security situation across the country appears to have worsened with daily reports of killings and kidnappings, the lawmaker focussed on the latest incident in his state.

A Nigerian lawmaker burst into tears on Tuesday on the floor of the parliament while discussing the insecurity in his state.

Although the security situation across the country appears to have worsened with almost daily reports of killings and kidnappings, the lawmaker focussed on the latest incident in his state.

At the plenary of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, the spokesperson of the House, broke down in tears while reading a motion on the Monday murder of two monarchs in Ekiti State.

Mr Rotimi, who represents Oye/Ikole Federal Constituency, could not contain his emotion while reading the motion.

In the motion, he called for a security intervention to stem the tide of criminality ravaging Ekiti State.

He said there has been an increase in criminal activities in Ekiti North 1 (Ikole/Oye) Federal Constituency in recent times resulting in the lost lives and properties.

Mr Rotimi informed his colleagues that the two monarchs were murdered by yet-to-be-identified criminals.

"On Monday, January 29, 2024, these criminals carried out a dastardly attack in the Oke-Ako area in Ikole Local Government Area resulting in the death of two traditional rulers: the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti Oba Olatunji Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola and leaving a host of others with life-threatening injuries," he said.

While talking about the monarchs, Mr Rotimi was sobbing loudly and some of his colleagues had to console him with pats on the back.

Consequently, the House resolved to urge the Chief of Army Staff to deploy soldiers to the outpost along the Oke-Ako area to enhance security and forestall a repeat of these beastly acts.

The House directed the Inspector General of Police, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp Commandant General, and heads of other security agencies to deploy more officials to Ekiti North 1 and ensure that those who carried out dastardly acts are fished out and brought to justice.

They also compelled the Ministry of Works and FERMA to immediately rehabilitate the Ayedun to Irele road, and other roads in the Federal Constituency.

Apart from the two monarchs killed, six schoolchildren, three teachers and a bus driver were also kidnapped on Monday in the state, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

The 10 people were kidnapped in the Emure part of Ekiti and it is not yet certain if they were kidnapped by the same gang that killed the monarchs.

In its resolution, the House urged the security agencies to put all measures in place to rescue the school children, teachers and the bus driver.

The motion was adopted without debate and passed when Speaker Abbas Tajudeen put it to vote and a minute silence was observed.

Following the adoption of that motion, the House adjourned its sitting till next week Tuesday to allow lawmakers to participate in the bye-elections in some constituencies scheduled for the weekend.

The speaker announced that the adjournment became necessary to allow members to participate in the bye-elections.

Insecurity Across Nigeria

The latest incidents in Ekiti State are not isolated as they are part of the worsening insecurity across the country.

There have been cases of killings and kidnappings in several parts of the country, including Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Monday that a coalition of 48 Civil Society Organisations called on President Bola Tinubu to act fast to stem the security situation.

At a press conference, the Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa, who spoke on behalf of organisations, said they are deeply concerned about the rising insecurity across the country. He urged the government to take urgent steps towards ending it.