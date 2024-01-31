Liberia: Boakai Attacked at UMU 19th Graduation Exercise in Dormah Town

Margibi — An unknown person Tuesday intruded the President's security protocol while he was attending the 19th Graduation of the United Methodist University.

The person tried hauling the President down from the back before being apprehended by members of the Executive Protective Service.

The incident occurred when the president was greeting the University administrative staffs upon his arrival.

The unknown person identified in a white shirt came from the back and broke through security protocols and grabbed President Boakai from the back while he was trying to greet the administration of the United Methodist University.

Up to press time, the Executive Protection Service (EPA) has yet to provide any details on the situation.

The situation has claimed the attention of several Liberians, with many condemning the security protocol of the President.

Samuel Lawrence wrote under a post pertaining the video.

"This is very serious! What were the securities doing to have allowed the guy get that close to the president? They need to step up and stop putting the president at risk," Lawrence commented

Octavian Toegar Williams also commented on the incident.

"THE EPS BOSS AND THE AGENTS ASSIGNED SHOULD BE DISMISSED NOW !!!!!!!!! The life of the President is not a test case."