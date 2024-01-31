Liberia: Harassment and Extortion Galore Along Luogatuo-Monrovia Route

Commercial drivers plying the Luogatuo-Monrovia highway have alarmed harassment and extortion by state security.

The aggrieved drivers, some of whom are members of a local union, United Congress Drivers Transport Union of Liberia (UCDTUL) joined their colleagues from other areas in complaining that they have been constantly harassed by Liberian Joint Security forces assigned at the Luogatuo, who allegedly extort money from them.

According to them, there are more than 20 security checkpoints along the Luogatuo-Monrovia route where security at each of those checkpoints collect 200 Liberian Dollars from every vehicle that plies the route, totaling LRD4,000 per day, a situation they lament is affecting their movement as licensed commercial drivers.

"Brother, each of the checkpoints they will call the driver and demand for LRD200, and if you can't pay such money, you will not be allowed to pass such gate", they complained.

Speaking to reporters who visited the Luogatuo border recently, Lusine Toure, a commercial driver, narrated that at each of the 20 checkpoints along the route, they are required to pay huge amounts of money before being allowed to pass thru.

Some drivers including motorcyclists who spoke with our correspondent also alleged that the wave of money extortion is affecting their businesses and impeding free movement.

Security forces across the country have repeatedly complained about low salary and lack of incentives.

Some members of the Joint Security who didn't want to be identified said money extorted from drivers and passengers are used to feed themselves and pay rentals, while they send the balance to their bosses, who have interest in them and assign them to various checkpoints.

Some of the checkpoints in Nimba County report 15,000 Liberian Dollars monthly to their bosses in Sanniquellie, the provincial capital.

Security agencies assigned at these checkpoints include the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, Liberia Fire and Rescue Service, the Police, the National Security Agency, and the Liberia Immigration Service, amongst others.

At the Luogatuo border with neighboring Ivory Coast, The NEW DAWN observed more than ten trucks loaded with red palm oil, leaving the Liberian side of the border into Ivory Coast without any payment by inspectors from the Liberia Revenue Authority, and the Ministry of Commerce and industry assigned there.

