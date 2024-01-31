Liberia: UP Wants Only Stalwarts for County Superintendents

Margibi County — The ruling Unity Party says only bonafide card-carrying partisans should be appointed as county superintendents instead of members of alliance parties to maintain a strong tie with the citizenry for 2029.

UP Margibi County Executive Committee through a joint resolution and recommendation to its National Chairman Rev. Luther Tarpeh and national executives has submitted names of two local officials for onward submission to President Joseph Nyumah Boakai for appointment as superintendents.

The elders' council of the ruling party has also reportedly endorsed the decision of the CEC.

An excerpt of the resolution reads: "That in view of the above, and in fulfillment of Articles 10.1.2.3.7&8 of the Unity Party National Constitution, we have seen it NEEDFUL in the good interest of the party, that the superintendent of Margibi County be appointed from the County Main Strain Leadership of Unity Party Margibi County Chapter, to help keep the party actively functioning in the county, for the betterment of our many partisans, ahead of the 2029 general and presidential elections."

The nominees are Ojay Morris, Jr., county secretary, who is believed to be well rounded in Margibi, and county chairperson Madam Cecelia K. Doe, who contested for a representative seat in Lower Margibi.

Mr. Morris is said to be one of those partisans who played a very pivotal role in reawakening the UP in the county by organizing several auxiliaries in support of Ambassador Boakai

Both names were among eight other candidates that initially expressed interest in the superintendent position but six of the names were dropped after careful scrutiny by the party.

They include two former assistant superintendents for development, Madam Victoria Wolobah Duncan and Mr. Joshua Robertson.

Madam Duncan contested in Margibi District#4 on the ticket of one of the alliance parties that supported the UP in the 2023 elections.

She was also seen campaigning for Boakai and Mr. Joshua Robertson, who supported Boakai and contested for the senate.

Sources have told The NEW DAWN this blueprint is going to be the format for appointing superintendents for all 15 counties.

The UP maintains that this approach is even more important for its future in Margibi because the county currently has an opposition caucus with all current two senators from the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change. Editing by Jonathan Browne