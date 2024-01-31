Liberia: Diaspora Alert Rejects Boakai's Call for Conference

In response to President Joseph Boakai's pronouncement to hold periodic Diaspora Conferences, Diaspora Alert (DA), a group of Liberians residing abroad, is calling on its members to boycott such gatherings.

Delivering his inaugural speech last week Monday, January 22 that was disrupted by heat exhaustion, President Boakai outlined his intention to engage the Liberian Diaspora Community, emphasizing the vital role of the Diaspora in national development.

He reiterated this in his Annual Message before the 55th Legislature here yesterday, January 29, saying that his government will establish clear and predictable policies and links where Diaspora Liberians can play more meaningful roles in Liberia's future.

He hails the 54th Legislature and his predecessor for their actions to remove the unfair burden of citizenship against Liberians who have chosen to explore opportunities in other parts of the world noting "I am glad that the slogan, 'once a Liberian, always a Liberian' now has true meaning."

However, Diaspora Alert in a recent press release vowed to boycott such conferences until President Boakai demonstrates an unwavering commitment to fighting corruption.

The group demands that the president and his officials publicly declare and publish their assets and audit his inaugural committee that is alleged to have misappropriated Liberian taxpayers' money.

"DA is boycotting the call by the President on grounds that he must first demonstrate an uncompromising fight against corruption by declaring and publishing his assets in addition to auditing the inaugural committee that allegedly squandered about a million United States dollars of Liberian taxpayers' money", the release says.

It also vows not to support any government that fosters corruption and seems to lack the willpower to curb the menace.

It urges the Unity Party-led government to focus on harnessing domestic resources and opportunities, emphasizing the need to close avenues of corruption rather than seeking international aid.

However, the release indicates that Diaspora Alert may reconsider its decision to boycott the periodic conferences if President Boakai's government showcases zero tolerance for corruption and genuine adherence to the rule of law.

It affirms its commitment to leading an unwavering campaign for the betterment of Liberia.