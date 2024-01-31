Liberia: 10,000 Youth to Get Empowered in Digital Education

Liberian youth

Over ten thousand Liberian youth will be empowered in digital education during the first six months of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's tenure.

Mr. Boakai announced the plan in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Capitol on Monday, 29 January 2024.

He assured lawmakers that the Liberian middle-class goal must be a reality in the next six years.

He disclosed that in his quest to expand the economy, the administration will leverage Information Communication Technology (ICT) to create jobs, especially for youth.

President Boakai disclosed the plans because he said the unemployment rate in the country remains high.

Under his Administration, Boakai said the empowerment of Liberian entrepreneurship through more support will help bring back 'The Made in Liberia' quest for inclusive and sustainable growth and jobs.

Regarding the educational system, he said education remains a beacon of hope, but the educational system has seen a downward spiral over the years, leaving countless Liberian children without the tools they need to build a better tomorrow.

Mr. Boakai said this is a problem that Liberians must confront head-on.

"Education is not a privilege; it is a fundamental right. We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that a significant portion of our population is struggling with a lack of access to quality education," said President Boakai.

"And there is no other way that we can genuinely seek to successfully fight poverty without the provision of quality education for our people."

Additionally, President Boakai noted that starting now, his Administration is making a steadfast commitment to revitalize the educational system.

He said they will invest in education infrastructure and provide adequate resources.