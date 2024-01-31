Monrovia — With just few hours following his inauguration as Liberia's 25th President, members of the now ruling Unity Party, are animated about Boakai making a matk in his first one year of his leadership, referencing his ARREST Pillar as reliance to delivered.

Though President Boakai, prior to his inauguration admonished citizens to manage their expectation, members of the UP Montserrado County Chapter are already expecting a lot of deliversbles from the President, ranging from improving a shamble health sector, shaky education system, upholding accountability and ensuring the rule of law prevail as well as strengthening a wreck security sector.

What the partisans of Unity Party are also skeptical on is the president appointment to be done on a credible basis, even though most of them have expressed confidence in his ability to make careful decision.

At a celebration of his inauguration, by members of the Unity Party Montserrado County Chapter Monday, January 22, Tamba Varney, told FrontPageAfrica that President Boakai should avoid appointment of a qualified individuals.

"We tryst his ability to make the needful appointment, but it should not be done in a way that we will be criticize by the opposition, because we also spoke against their bad decision," Mr. Varney said.

"Even if he is appointing friends or family, they should meet the requisite qualifications."

The UP members also anticipate a restructure health, education and security sectors among others

Gee Sheriff, another member said: "Agricumture is one key area President Boakai should focused, because it's number one on his agenda."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For Samuel Dorbor, he believed President Boakai is a man of wisdom and will deliver to the expectation of Liberians.

Speaking of Boakai's position about managing expectation, Dorbor said it should not an issue that should be taken into context.

"He wants Liberians to know that there are a lot of improvement that will be made, but it will not just come at once, but a bit by bit, until much is done in his first six year," Dorbor noted

Another member who show up at the celebration, Mayan Dukuly, has however emphasized the need that President Boakai leadership make advancement on employment opportunities for youths.

"It cannot only be in government, but if President Boakai can ensure that companies come into the country, it will create job for the youths, especially those who are qualified," Madam Dukuly added.

For Amos Kollie, Secretary General of Unity, Party Montserrado Chapter, he is optimistic that the inauguration of Boakai is a new dawn for Liberia.

Kollie informed Liberians to watch out for a government of real quality professionals and further noted that the UP was open to criticism.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kollie has reacted sharply to public comment about President Boakai falling off at the inauguration, saying he never fell off, but was taken for rest due to heat and over anxiety.

Kolkie lauded members of Unity Party Montserrado County Chapter, for showing up at their office to celebrate Presidnt Boakai Inauguration.