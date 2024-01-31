Liberia: Sen. Cyrus Allocates Earnings in First Year to Development in Lofa County

Lofa County Senator, Momo Cyrus, has publicly disclosed that he would allocate all earnings throughout his first year at the Liberian Senate to support local developments in the county.

Senator Cyrus believes giving back his salary and other benefits to the county is the surest way of introducing life-changing and impactful leadership style in the county.

He explained that the main objective of his action is to take the lead to transformative leadership in order for others to follow.

He said the votes given him by the people of Lofa County during the October 2023 elections was priceless, and that giving back was the best way to express his gratitude.

The Lofa County newly elected Senator clarified that oversight of these funds will involve collaboration with key stakeholders, such as district commissioners, representatives from civil society, the media, and others, working closely with the Senator's office under the guidance of his Chief of Office Staff.

The gesture by Senator Cyrus is a demonstration of transparency, accountability and commitment to revitalizing public trust in leadership at all levels.

He made the disclosure during his recent"Thank You Tour" of the county, held over the weekend, that brought together district commissioners, paramount chiefs, clan chiefs, youth and women leaders, among others.

Senator Cyrus also ceased the moment to publicly disclose the specifics of his salary as a Senator of the people, by the people and for the people, an action that has been described by many as "unprecedented" in Lofa's history.

He called on others elected and possibly, appointed officials to emulate such example for the rapid growth and forward march of the county.

The zealous Lofa County Lawmaker also emphasized the need for leaders of the county to put aside their political differences and embrace one another for the sake of the county.