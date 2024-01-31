Liberia: Mcgill Embraces War, Economic Crimes Court

Ex-President George Manneh Weah's sanctioned former Minister of State, now Margibi County Senator Nathaniel McGill has endorsed the establishment of a war and economic crimes court in Liberia.

McGill told journalists Tuesday, 30 January 2024 that the court will enable him to prove his innocence in an allegation of corruption levied against him by the United States government.

McGill is also concerned about clearing his name on allegations that he allegedly buried US$5 million in his mother's grave.

"The Liberian people said I buried $5 million United States Dollars at my mother's grave. Let the Economic Crimes Court come and let the people of Liberia find the money to where it is hidden," he said.

McGill was serving as ex-President Weah's Minister of State for Presidential Affairs when he and other senior officials were placed under U.S. sanctions for corruption.

But he got elected to the Senate along with his sanctioned colleague, Bill Tweahway, former National Port Authority Managing Director.

A lot of Liberian voters are less concerned about candidates' records and have even elected former warlords and suspects of economic crimes, among others.

In his inaugural address on 22 January 2024, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai said an office would be set up to explore the feasibility of the establishment of a war and economic crimes court.

Meanwhile, Mr. McGill has welcomed the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court because he wants to be investigated to know if he is corrupt or not.

"I am preparing to declare my assets. The Liberian people feel I have never worked before, so they think that's their money I stole," said McGill.

He challenged an allegation that he has a house in Dubai, calling on his accusers to bring proof of the house.

McGill said he would turn the house over to the Liberian government if it is proven that he has it in Dubai.

In another development, Mr. McGill, the Senate Committee Chairman on Education said about six thousand volunteer teachers will get on payroll.

He did not elaborate on why. But McGill noted that there are teachers who have been teaching for many years but have not gotten on the payroll.

He said as chairman of the committee, he will work along with the chairperson on Education at the House of Representatives on this concern.

According to him, the joint committee will go to the length and breadth of the country to visit schools and meet with County Education Officers and the District Education Officers to identify the problems and work on them.

McGill noted that his committee will make sure that teachers are paid based on their qualifications. He also stated that when people are underpaid or are not paid at all, they feel reluctant to teach and the children will not be given quality education.

"The Private sector is small and expensive; everyone cannot afford to send their children to private schools, so let's make the public schools [an] area for quality learning," said McGill.

The Margibi senator noted that because of his love and belief in education, his colleagues voted him to chair such a committee. He also boasted that 52,000 citizens of Margibi County voted for him to serve them while he was being sanctioned.