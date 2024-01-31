Africa: Afcon - CAF Confirms Osimhen, Others' Drug Tests Negative

CAF
Victor Osimhen - CAF African Player of the Year 2023
31 January 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

The results of the drug tests conducted on three Super Eagles players at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have turned out negative.

The squad members that were tested are striker Victor Osimhen, forward Ademola Lookman and captain William Troost-Ekong.

The Confederation of African Football picked Napoli star striker Victor Osimhen and his Eagles teammates for a random drug test after their sterling performance against Cameroon in Saturday's Round of 16 match.

Osimhen was the driving force in the 2-0 win for the Super Eagles with his desperation to win the ball. On one of such instances, Osimhen dispossessed a Cameroon defender of the ball and made a low pass to Lookman for the opening goal.

He chased down every ball and remained a constant threat to the Cameroon defence throughout his time on the pitch.

His tireless display has attracted the attention of CAF, leading to his being picked for a random test.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.