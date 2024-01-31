Africa: Afcon - CAF Confirms Osimhen, Others' Drug Tests Negative

The results of the drug tests conducted on three Super Eagles players at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have turned out negative.

The squad members that were tested are striker Victor Osimhen, forward Ademola Lookman and captain William Troost-Ekong.

The Confederation of African Football picked Napoli star striker Victor Osimhen and his Eagles teammates for a random drug test after their sterling performance against Cameroon in Saturday's Round of 16 match.

Osimhen was the driving force in the 2-0 win for the Super Eagles with his desperation to win the ball. On one of such instances, Osimhen dispossessed a Cameroon defender of the ball and made a low pass to Lookman for the opening goal.

He chased down every ball and remained a constant threat to the Cameroon defence throughout his time on the pitch.

His tireless display has attracted the attention of CAF, leading to his being picked for a random test.