Nigeria: Afcon - NFF Denies Blaming Super Eagles' Bonuses, Allowances Delay On CBN

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has decried insinuations in some quarters that the Central Bank of Nigeria is delaying payments of match bonuses and allowances due to the Super Eagles at the ongoing 34th Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cote d'Ivoire.

Recall that the NFF had announced before the commencement of AFCON that it had secured approval of a N12.5 billion from the federal government for the campaign and other outstanding issues, and it would pay each player a win bonus of $5,000, $2,500 for a draw and a daily camp allowance of $200.

The federation has so far managed to settle the camp allowances accruing from the team's camping in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and some daily allowances in Cote d'Ivoire, while three match winning bonuses against against Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea Bissau and Cameroon as well as 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea (totaling $17 500 per player) are still pending three days to the crucial quarterfinal match against Angola.

An official of NFF had expressed worries that the delay by the CBN to release the money to them and pay the players their entitlements when due may impair the good relationship they were trying to build with the players based on trust.

But the NFF general secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, in a statement released on Tuesday, described the position expressed by its board member as sheer idle talk without substance and commended the apex bank for the manner they have continued to expedite action on payment requests.

"That is sheer idle talk without substance. The NFF is grateful to the CBN for the way and manner they have continued to expedite action on payment requests that we have sent to them with regards to this competition. It is unfair for anyone to concoct lies against the institution for whatever reasons.

"We have not experienced any delays or complication of processes at the CBN this time, and we give kudos to them for their diligence and great sense of duty," NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said on Tuesday.

Sanusi also heaped plaudits on the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh for the commendable role he continues to play in ensuring the welfare of Nigerian footballers, nay athletes, is paramount.

"We cannot thank the Honourable Minister enough for the noble and positive role that he continues to play in the development of Nigeria sports generally, especially his commitment to the welfare of the main actors in the game.

"He has led from the front in all our pursuits and we give him kudos for his efforts."

Based on prior agreement with the NFF, the Super Eagles will be paid a qualification bonus for reaching the knockout rounds, and not the match-by-match payment option. Their match bonuses are also graduated as they progress in the tournament.