Nigeria: Enoh Holds Retreat for Sports Ministry Top Management Staff

In its avowed determination to ensure sustainable development of sports in the country, with improved service delivery that will enhance private investment, the Federal Ministry of Sports Development is engaging its top management staff in a 2-day retreat to brainstorm on challenges confronting the sector to address them.

Declaring the retreat open in Abuja yesterday, sports development minister, Senator John Owan, Enoh said the two-day management retreat aims at inspiring a collective commitment to align efforts of the ministerial mandate towards the realization of the 'Renewed Hope Agenda' of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

He expressed optimism that given President Tinubu's commitment towards repositioning and delivering positive change across all sectors, with sports as an important part of the plan, the retreat will help address various issues that hinder performance in sports.

While reiterating the need for close monitoring and evaluation of plans and strategies to ensure optimal performance, effectiveness and efficiency, Senator Enoh said one of the plans of the Ministry of Sports Development is to see how to sell sports to the private sector.

"We want to build the trust and confidence of the private sector, so that competitions and the initiatives of the ministry can enjoy the support and endorsement of the private sector," he said.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Sports Development, Mrs Tinuke Watti, said the retreat has become necessary to re-strategise and reposition the Ministry to deliver on its mandate following its demerger from youth and sports and redesignation as Federal Ministry of Sports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She enjoined the participants to pay rapt attention and engage in meaningful conversations, and share insights and ideas.

"To this end, we shall be looking at the vision, mission, mandate, and structure of the Ministry. Central to the retreat shall be sessions dedicated to strategic planning. In the next two days, we will focus on the Ministry of Sports strategic plan and other key policies and mandates that shape our Ministry's work. These are crucial elements that guide our actions and contribute to sports overall development and management.

"By doing so, we can foster an environment of collaboration and creativity, enabling us to forge ahead and implement effective solutions to the challenges we face. I also expect that at the end of this retreat, you will leave this place fully equipped and ready to apply," she said.

Watti added that, "Throughout this retreat, we shall aim to foster collaborative discussions, knowledge sharing, and innovative thinking. It is important that we capitalise on our collective expertise and experiences to develop actionable strategies that will help us achieve our goals and objectives and deliver on the outlined deliverable, in line with eight presidential priorities and the ministerial deliverable."