Nigeria: Pressure Mounts On Service Chiefs Over Rising Insecurity

The Senate has again invited the service chiefs in the country to its Chamber for an interaction towards containing the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

Similarly, the House of Representatives yesterday express its resolve to meet with President Bola Tinubu following rising insecurity in the country, particularly last week's attacks on Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State which resulted in the death of more than 50 persons with others seriously injured, over 1,000 houses and other properties worth billions of naira destroyed with about 20,000 people displaced at different internally displaced persons (IDPs') camps.

Expected to be part of the Senate meeting, amongst others, are the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

The service chiefs are expected to brief the lawmakers on their efforts so far and areas they need support.

They are expected at the National Assembly next week since the lawmakers have adjourned for one week in order to participate in the campaigns ahead of the bye-elections coming up on Saturday.

The Senate had invited the service chiefs in December 2023, but the invitation was not honoured because the lawmakers went on recess.

But reading a motion on the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, sponsored by the entire 109 senators and presented by Senate Leader Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate noted with sadness the rising spate of killings, kidnappings, banditry, and other criminal activities in the nation.

"Senate further notes the recent killings in Agatu local government area of Benue State, which led to loss of lives, including security personnel and wanton destruction of properties as well as the brutal killings of eleven residents of Logo local government area of Benue State.

Senate equally noted other security infractions: kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory and other parts of the country where huge ransoms were paid yet several of the victims still got killed; the recent killings of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State and the abduction of primary school pupils in Ekiti; the bomb explosion at Bodija in Ibadan, Oyo State, where no fewer than five lives were lost and several residential houses, schools, hotels, and religious centres were destroyed; the killing of several residents of Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin Ladi communities in Plateau State.

Senator Bamidele asked the lawmakers to invoke its earlier resolution and invite the security chiefs with a view to finding solutions to the insecurity plaguing the country.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said after the interactive session with the security chiefs, which has been agreed for next week, they will also have a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

"We have a responsibility to collaborate with the executive and contribute our ideas to ensure that our constituents and ourselves, including our children can sleep with their two eyes closed.

"Security is everybody's business, and without security, we cannot make progress. We are very determined to make laws and pass resolutions aimed at ensuring rapid progress of the country and the immediate improvement of the Nigerian economy.

"This will not be possible without a secure nation. We will take this up with Mr. President after the interaction with security chiefs," Akpabio said, while announcing a one week recess for the Senate and the House of Representatives in order to participate in the office season campaigns.

"In view of the elections taking place on Saturday, we are taking part in the campaign and will resume on the six days of February, 2023," Akpabio said.

While welcoming the lawmakers back from the new year recess Akpabio said their commendable performance last year had raised the expectations of Nigerians.

Lawmakers Worried, To Meet With President

On its part, the House of Representatives has decried the killings in Plateau State which have left hundreds dead and injured, and thousands of houses and other property worth billions of naira destroyed, which sent tens of thousands displaced at different internally displaced persons (IDPs') camps.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Ishaya Lalu which urged the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, to establish a military-civilian joint task force in Plateau and set a committee to investigate the proximate cause of the incessant terrorist attacks in Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and Riyom local government areas of the state.

There are indications that the two chambers of the National Assembly would meet with Tinubu over the worsening security situation.

The Lower House also said it would prioritise issues concerning security and economy in 2024 and proposed a National Legislative Security Summit.

The Speaker of House, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, said this in his address to lawmakers at the resumed plenary yesterday after the Christmas and New Year break.

Abbas disclosed that the House would on Tuesday next week engage the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the principal actors in the financial sector on the state of Nigeria's economy.

Speaker Abbas listed other legislative priorities this year to include speedy consideration of electoral reforms, alteration of the 1999 Constitution, improved citizens' engagement, enhanced oversight, institutional capacity strengthening, and greater collaboration with the Executive.

Tinubu Orders Rescue Of Ekiti Pupils

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped at Eporo-Ekiti area of the state.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu assured Nigerians that the nation's security architecture is being robustly fortified for better and expected outcomes.

In the same vein, President Tinubu lamented the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola.

Tinubu condemned the mindless and brutal bloodletting, and pledged that the perpetrators will not escape justice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The president condoled with the families and subjects of the traditional rulers, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and the people of Ekiti State on this deeply agonizing development.

Kidnappers Demand N100m Ransom

Meanwhile, the abductors of the school children and teachers kidnapped in Emure local government area of the state have demanded N100 million ransom for their release.

A family source told journalists in Ado Ekiti that the abductors contacted some of the parents of the pupils and demanded N10 million ransom for each of the ten kidnapped persons.

The source at Eporo Ekiti, who does not want his name in the print said, "The kidnappers have reached out to the families. They called the family of one of the school children and they are requesting N10 million per victim.

"What we gathered is that there are 10 persons kidnapped - six school children, three teachers and a driver.

"The parents are at Eporo. The bus was returning them home after closing. It was in the process that the kidnappers struck."

Chief Clement Ogunyemi Akinola, who is the Aremo of Emure Kingdom, said he and some government officials had paid visit to the parents of the kidnapped persons at Eporo:

"The parents are appealing to the state government to assist in the release of their children.

"Emure is a border town; we have a boundary with Ondo State at Owo through Eporo; we have a boundary with Ondo State through Supare Akoko," he said.