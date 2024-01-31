Nigeria: Alake, Fayemi, Bamidele, Others Condemn Murder of Ekiti Monarchs

BY SILAS EZEUGWU, JAMES KWEN And HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Prominent Ekiti State natives have condemned the killing of two traditional rulers in the state by gunmen.

Among those who reacted to the incident yesterday were the minister of solid minerals development, Dr Oladele Alake; former governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Senate leader Michael Opeyemi Bamidele; spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Akin Rotimi and the senior special assistant to the president on students' engagement, Comrade Sunday Asefon,

In his reaction yesterday, Alake urged detectives to fish out the killers of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State and kidnappers of schoolchildren in Emure-Ekiti.

He deplored the incidents and urged the security agencies to fish out the assailants and ensure they face the full wrath of the law until justice is served.

The minister, who made the comment in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists yesterday, expressed his sadness at the incident and warned the perpetrator that they would not escape the long arms of the law.

He also conveyed his condolences to the people and government of Ekiti State, the affected communities and families of those affected by the attacks.

Alake said, "I received with deep sadness the report of yesterday's killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola.

"These two traditional rulers, according to media reports, were gruesomely murdered by their assailants while returning from a security meeting.

"The tragic incident, again, speaks to the challenges of insecurity in our country, which the President Tinubu-led administration is working very hard to surmount," he said,

The minister also called on the Police High Command and the Department of State Services (DSS) to rescue the primary school pupils from Emure-Ekiti who were kidnapped on their way from school at Eporo-Ekiti.

Fayemi, who personally signed his statement, said, "It is with profound sadness and deep sorrow that I condemn the senseless killings of Oba David Ogunsakin, the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, and Oba Olatunde Olusola, the Olumajo of Imole Ekiti which occurred yesterday, Monday, January 29, 2024.

"I express my deepest condolences to the government and people of Ekiti State over this unfortunate incident. My heart aches for the families, friends, and communities affected by this appalling act of violence, as such acts of violence have no place in our society.

"The country has witnessed an upsurge in the activity of kidnappers since the start of the New Year and Ekiti State which has been relatively peaceful also appears to be experiencing an increase in this heinous criminality," he lamented

While urging the security agencies to take decisive actions against these marauders, Fayemi said, "it is clear that we need an all-of-society approach to solving this national problem. I stand in solidarity with the government and people of Ekiti State in the efforts to rid the state of this menace even as I urge all our people to be more vigilant.

"I call on all security agencies to swiftly and thoroughly investigate this heinous crime and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. Such acts of violence cannot be tolerated, and every effort must be made to hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions," he said.

On his part, Senator Bamidele challenged security agencies to fish out the killers of the monarchs.

Bamidele also condemned the abduction of pupils and teachers of private school in Emure Ekiti, the headquarters of Emure Local Government Area, demanding accelerated rescue of the pupils and their teachers by combined security agencies.

In a statement by his directorate of media and public affairs on Tuesday, the senate leader demanded unconditional release of other kidnap victims, tasking the security agencies to go after the abductors.

LEADERSHIP reports that armed men killed the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti in an ambush while they were returning from a meeting on Monday. The third traditional ruler, the Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, was said to have escaped the attack.