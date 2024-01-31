Nigeria: Labour Tasks Govt On Creation of Viable Environment for Good Governance

As organised labour meets with federal government over upward review of New National Minimum Wage, the leadership of the two Labour centres, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) are expected to set another New National Minimum Wage.

The New National Minimum Wage became imperative following the rising inflation that has made nonsense of the N30,000 and it is necessary because the upward review is meant to be done every five years.

They will be demanding N200,000 or N500,000 as New National Minimum Wage as the federal government set-up committee on the upward review is meant to hold dialogue with labour on 30 January 2024 in Aso Rock.

Noting the proper upward review as organised labour pathways for industrial peace and good governance, the TUC and helmsmen assured that only industrial harmony can guarantee sustainable development and ginger Nigerian workers for more encouragement to work more harder.

labour has called on government to create pathways for industrial peace through good governance.

In a chat with me, the Vice President of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Dr Tommy Etim Okon said the last increment has become peanut money due to rising cost of living, as such, the upward review should be done every year without making noise about it.

Comrade Okon who is also the president of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) while reiterating his concern, blamed government for focusing too much at the welfare of Nigerian workers.

According to him, those state governments that are yet to implement the N30,000 are spending taxpayers money in buying expensive vehicles and buying or renovating new apartments for political class while neglecting the welfare of workers.

The last Minimum Wage was reviewed from N18,000 to N30,000 on April 18, 2019, after several years of confrontion by Labour.

Findings by LEADERSHIP showed that as at this year 2024, 15 state governments are yet to pay the last N30,000.

According to BudgiT, though 15 states are yet to implement the minimum wage of N30,000, the 36 states of the federation grew their cumulative personnel cost by 13.44 per cent to N1.75tn in 2022 from N1.54tn in 2021. Some governments may not be able to cope as their overhead bills by 23.42 per cent rose to N1.24tn in 2022.