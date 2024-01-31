Liberia: Boakai Warns Officials

Monrovia-Jan-31-TNR: President Joseph Boakai has sent a stern message to his officials that they would face the weight of the law if they misuse recourses.

He made the statement Tuesday when he served as convocation speaker at the graduation ceremony of the United Methodist University(UMU).

"In our commitment to transparency and accountability, we want to re-echo our pledge to commission a comprehensive audit of the stewardship of the previous Government," he said.

According to him, he wants to clarify that the audit is not meant to be a witch hunt. Rather, it is a necessary step towards understanding the extent of the challenges we face and ensuring that those responsible for any wrongdoing are held accountable.

"Most importantly, we want to send a clear message to our public officials: misusing public resources will not go unpunished. Graduates, I want you to know that corruption impedes the development of any country and steals the future of generations unborn."

As we embark on this new journey, we solemnly pledge to restore not only our state institutions but also the integrity and prestige of our great nation. The task ahead is monumental, but with our youth having the right perspective and a new mindset, we are confident that Liberia will rise from the ashes stronger and more prosperous.

He added, "We must always remember that our mindset informs our behavior, which in turn shapes our society, and to build a better society, we must begin holding conversations that will lead to a positive mindset shift now. It should not be about harmful individualism that leads to greed and corruption but about societal change for the common good. Regrettably, Liberians spend more time bringing each other down and missing the opportunity to upgrade themselves."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said, "We must start challenging these predominant norms that have overtaken our society and negatively impact behavior. We need a mindset shift to break the recurring challenges of underdevelopment in our country; we must see things differently, treat others with mutual respect, and view service from a more compassionate lens than individualism and greed, which fuels the scourge of corruption so prevalent in our country. On this note, I would like to quote Pope Francis who poignantly said:

"Rivers do not drink their own water; trees do not eat their own fruit; the sun does not shine on itself, and flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves. Living for others is a rule of nature. We are all born to help each other. No matter how difficult it is ... Life is good when you are happy; but much better when others are happy because of you."