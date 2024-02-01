Nigeria: Human Rights Lawyer Urges Nigeria to Enact Law to Safeguard Religious Freedom

The human rights lawyer says the adoption of Sharia Law in a diverse and multi-ethnic nation like Nigeria will hardly promote religious tolerance.

An international human rights lawyer, Knox Thames, has urged the Nigerian government to enact legislation to safeguard religious freedom in addition to existing constitutional provisions.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Mr Thames, a senior visiting expert with the religion and inclusive societies team at the United States Institute of Peace, noted that ensuring religious freedom throughout Nigeria is pivotal to resolving its numerous human rights issues.

"In Nigeria, religious freedom is paramount. Every individual should possess the right to belief, expression, movement, and property ownership. Upholding these rights fosters a healthier society, propelling Nigeria towards prosperity," said the lawyer, who served as Special Advisor for Religious Minorities in the Near East and South / Central Asia at the U.S. Department of State.

Mr Thames made the call against the backdrop of different cases of religious intolerance in different parts of the country.

A tragic example is that of Deborah Yakubu, a young Christian student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, who was lynched in May 2022 by a mob of Islamic fanatics on the allegation that she had blasphemed against Islam.

Mr Thames said some state governments have disregarded the constitutional provision that prohibits the establishment of a state religion or the granting of preferential treatment to any religious or ethnic group at the state or local level.

He said the adoption of Sharia law in a diverse and multi-ethnic nation like Nigeria will hardly promote religious tolerance.

Many Nigerians have been convicted based on the law, including Abduljabbar Kabara, who was in December 2022 sentenced to death by hanging after he was found guilty in a blasphemy case filed by the Kano State government.

On 10 August 2020, the Kano Upper Shari'a Court sitting at Hausawa Filin Hockey sentenced 22-year-old Yahaya Sharif to death by hanging for blasphemy. On the same day, a 13-year-old boy, Omar Farouq, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for blasphemy in Kano State.

In January 2021, the appellate division of the Kano State High Court acquitted Omar and quashed the 10 years imprisonment passed on him by the state's Upper Sharia Court on 10 August 2020. The court also quashed the conviction but ordered a retrial of Mr Shariff-Aminu, who was sentenced to death for blasphemy by the Upper Sharia Court on the same day it convicted Farouk.

Mr Thame implored Nigerian parents to instil tolerance in their children towards diverse religious beliefs and practices, emphasising the importance of educating them to uphold human dignity, a fundamental principle enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

"How are children being educated? Equipping them with tools for tolerance, including knowledge of various religious beliefs, cultivates respect for human dignity," he said.

Acknowledging Nigeria's rich diversity as both captivating and complex, Mr Thames said if it is mismanaged it can be a potent catalyst for violence, impeding the nation's economic advancement.

He called for a national standard to safeguard Nigerians wherever Sharia law is applied to mitigate potential abuses.

Drawing from his experience in the United States government, Mr Thames highlighted successful policies supporting global religious practices and combating extremist ideologies, emphasizing collaboration with partner nations to protect citizens from persecution.

He underscored the US government's commitment to advocating for the repeal of laws restricting religious freedoms in allied countries, emphasising the universal significance of safeguarding personal beliefs.

Mr Thames contended that persecution transcends religious boundaries, underscoring the need for robust laws to protect individuals who share different beliefs.

He urged nations championing human rights to stand united in safeguarding all facets of human rights,

Amnesty International called on Nigerian authorities to ensure the thorough prosecution of Deborah's killers to avoid similar fatal mob action stemming from religious intolerance.

The organisation expressed deep concern over the rising trend of mob executions for alleged blasphemy in Nigeria, highlighting the urgent need for accountability and justice.