Nigeria's Electricity Customers Rose to 11.7 Million in Q3 2023 - Report

The total number of electricity customers in Nigeria stood at 11.71 million in the third quarter of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

The bureau revealed this in its Nigeria electricity report detailing energy billed, revenue generated and customers by DisCos (Q3 2023) published on Wednesday.

"Total customer numbers in Q3 2023 stood at 11.71 million from 11.47 million in Q2 2023, showing an increase of 2.08 per cent," NBS said.

On a year-on-year basis, the statistics office said customer numbers in Q3 2023 rose by 7.09 per cent from 10.94 million reported in Q3 2022.

Similarly, it said metered customers stood at 5.68 million in Q3 2023, indicating a growth of 3.77 per cent from 5.47 million recorded in the preceding quarter.

"On a year-on-year basis, this grew by 13.07 per cent from the figure reported in Q3 2022 which was 5.02 million."

In addition, the bureau said estimated customers during the quarter were 6.03 million, higher by 0.53 per cent from 6.00 million in Q2 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, it said estimated customers increased by 2.02 per cent in Q3 2023 from 5.91 million in Q3 2022.

Revenue

The bureau explained that revenue collected by the distribution companies (DisCos) during the period was N260.16 billion from N263.08 billion in Q2 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, revenue generated in the reference period rose by 28.40 per cent from N202.62 billion recorded in Q3 2022.

"Electricity supply was 5,731.60 (Gwh) in Q3 2023 from 5,909.83 (Gwh) in the previous quarter.

"However, on a year-on-year basis, electricity supply increased by 14.09 per cent compared to 5,023.96 (Gwh) reported in Q3 2022," the report said.