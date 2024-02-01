Ghana: Dr Winifred Nafisa Mahama Appointed New Acting Director of ISD

Dr Winifred Nafisa Mahama has been appointed the Acting Director of the Information Services Department (ISD).

This follows the reassignment of Mr David Owusu-Amoah, the former Acting Chief Information Officer from ISD to the Ministry of Information as Technical Coordinator of the ISD Transformation Agenda.

Mr Owusu-Amoah disclosed this during the Department's durbar in Accra on Wednesday.

He stated, "I have been reassigned to the Ministry of Information as the Technical Coordinator for ISD's Transformation Project. As we all know, the Department is undergoing a significant transformation into a modern communication organisation, disseminating government information through various channels."

He emphasised that the transformation agenda is a process that takes time and would require extra dedication for it to be successful.

He, therefore, implored the ISD staff to exhibit a higher level of commitment to the transformation agenda.

On her part, Dr Winifred Nafisa Mahama, whose appointment as ISD's Acting Director takes effect on February 1, 2024, expressed gratitude and humility for taking on such a significant responsibility.

She acknowledged the efforts of the outgoing Acting Chief Information Officer, Mr Owusu-Amoah, and praised his dedication to the Department.

Dr Mahama emphasised the importance of tough decisions during transitional periods, likening them to laying the groundwork for a sturdy structure, even if unseen by many.

She stated, "He has started some work and as builders do when you are putting up a mansion, you never know the depth of work that has gone in the ground. All you see are the pillars up. And that's when you think that work is going on. There has been some deep work that has been done. If you ask."

Highlighting the necessity for collective effort in bringing about change, Dr Mahama urged every member of ISD to play their part, quoting Gandhi's famous adage, "Be the change you want to see."

She stressed the inevitability of change in a constantly evolving world and called on the staff to embrace it wholeheartedly to push ISD forward.

"So, I will ask everyone to do their best in the little way that we can so that together we work and build that ISD that we all are looking out for. No matter where you are put, let your expertise come out as a leader. One of my responsibilities is to bring the best out of each person. I'll try my best to do that. But you can't change somebody who doesn't want to be changed. We will do our best but the change lies within every one of you," she stated.

Dr Mahama underscored the role of individual mindset in adapting to organisational changes, emphasising that structural improvements would be futile without corresponding personal transformations.

She encouraged each staff member to contribute their expertise towards ISD's growth and pledged to foster an environment conducive to unleashing their full potential.

Dr Winifred Nafisa Mahama was the Head of the Access to Information Division of the Information Services Department (ISD) from 2020 to 2024.