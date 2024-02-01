Nigeria: Actress Omoni Oboli's Son Is Engaged

31 January 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Friday Omosola

"My heart has been bursting with joy, and I can't keep it to myself."

Tobe, the son of Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli, is engaged to his fiancée, Marelle.

Ms Oboli announced this on her Instagram page on Wednesday, expressing her overflowing joy.

Tobe, the actress's first son, proposed to Marelle on a cold winter night.

The 45-year-old actress married Nnamdi Oboli in 2000 at 22, and they have three sons: Gozi, Chizi and Tobe.

The actress described Marelle as someone deeply in love with the new family and expressed gratitude to God for being too good to her family.

View this post on InstagramA post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

She wrote: "My heart has been bursting with joy, and I can't keep it to myself. It was a cold winter night when our son Tobe asked the love of his life, Marelle, to marry him. We are so thankful for the gift of this perfect and gorgeous daughter.

"Thank you, Tobe @tobeoboli, for choosing a wife that shares our family's values. We absolutely love our new family, and God has been too good to us.

"Marelle @marelle.b wanted a simple diamond ring with three stones and trusted @bozdiamonds to deliver exactly what she requested. Online aunties and uncles, we have a wedding to plan."

Ms Oboli's colleagues took to the post's comments section to congratulate her and her son.

Kiekie, Ini Edo, Obi-Cubana, and others were among the actresses and actors who sent congratulations.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.