Nigeria: NSCDC Arrests Six Suspects for Illegal Dealing in Petroleum Product

1 February 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

NSCDC says the suspects disguised as a joint task force of a security agency and were found with a truck conveying about 45,000 litres of diesel to an unknown destination without requisite documents.

The Akwa Ibom State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested six persons in connection with alleged illegal dealing in petroleum products and impersonation.

Its Commandant, Eluyemi Eluwade, who addressed a news conference on Wednesday in Uyo, the state capital, said that the suspects were arrested along Calabar-Itu Highway on 29 January by operatives of the Anti-vandal squad.

He said that the command also impounded a truck used by the suspects to convey the illegal products and a vehicle used as escort.

The commandant said that the suspects disguised as a joint task force of a security agency and were found with a truck conveying about 45,000 litres of diesel to an unknown destination without requisite documents.

"The command acted on a tip-off and deployed its personnel who intercepted the suspects along Calabar-Itu highway.

"The suspects are being investigated at the State Command headquarters," he said.

He listed those arrested to include Abbas Ohis, Jubrin James, Aniefiok Okon, Maduka Ojukwu, Idorenyin Etim and Uche Ahechukwu.

Mr Eluwade, however, warned perpetrators of illegalities in the petroleum sector to desist from such activities.

"We are ready to combat all acts of economic sabotage in the oil and gas industry and shall put in every effort to rid the sector of miscreants," he said.

(NAN)

