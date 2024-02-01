Nigeria: Govt to Enhance Conducive Business Environment At Lekki Free Zone - Shettima

press release

Mr Shettima said President Bola Tinubu remains committed to providing the necessary infrastructure to enhance production and related activities in the area.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has assured businesses operating in the Lekki Free Zone that the administration of President Bola Tinubu remains committed to providing the necessary infrastructure to enhance production and related activities in the area.

The vice president stated this on Wednesday while interacting with some operators in the Lekki Free Zone led by the Managing Director of Tolaram Group, Haresh Aswani, who was on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa.

Mr Shettima, who spoke shortly after listening to a presentation on the Transformative Solutions For Road Infrastructure in the Lekki Economic Axis, said the development of the road infrastructure along the Lekki axis will be prioritised.

He said the government's commitment is premised on "the tremendous economic and social benefits accruable to citizens and the government", as well as the possibility of "opening new vista of opportunities for Nigerians."

The VP said President Tinubu's antecedents as a pro-business leader are a springboard that will galvanize the development of the area which has huge economic benefits to the government and the people.

He further assured all businesses operating in the area and elsewhere in the country that the Tinubu administration "is on the cusp of making history.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Environment Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are going to surmount all of the challenges and address the bottlenecks militating against the growth of businesses in the country," he added.

Later in an interaction with the State House Correspondents, a Director at the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Adesuwa Ladoja, thanked the vice president for granting them an audience and listening to their requests.

She also appealed to the federal government to prioritise the development of road infrastructure around the Lekki Free Zone, considering its huge economic benefits to the nation.

In the same vein, the CEO of Colegate Tolaram, Girish Sharma, in his presentation on the solutions for road infrastructure in the Lekki Economic Axis, said fixing roads in and around the free zone will address challenges faced by operators in the area.

He solicited more support from companies in the area such as Tolaram Group, a company with huge investments in Nigeria cutting across manufacturing, construction and others, employing over 20,000 Nigerians.

Also present at the meeting with the vice president were the Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Coker, and a Director at the Lekki Free Zone, Dinesh Rathi, among others.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

31st January, 2024