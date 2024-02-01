Nigeria: Kwara Ex-Governor Breaks Silence On Frosty Relationship With Saraki, PDP

Ilorin — A former governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has debunked reports that he is at loggerheads with his predecessor, Bukola Saraki.

Ahmed also said, contrary to reports on social media, he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement he signed, Ahmed explained that he maintains a cordial relationship with Saraki while working to advance the cause of the party in the state.

"In spite of what might have been individual reservations about the trend of events in the party, I'm only readily available to chart a new course and direction for the progress, growth and development of the state," the former governor added.

Daily Trust reports that a gale of defections had hit the state chapter of the PDP after the 2023 general elections after the party lost at the state and federal levels.