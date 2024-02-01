Nigeria: Ekiti Obas to Govt - Deploy More Security Operatives

Ado-Ekiti, Abuja — Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers has called on the federal government to deploy more security personnel to Ekiti as the state is generally under policed.

The council in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting with the governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, Wednesday, said they were deeply saddened by the murder of two of its members, HRM Oba Samuel Olusole Olatunji, the Olumojo of Imojo-Ekiti and HRM Oba David Ogunsakin, the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti and the abduction of school children and their teachers in Emure-Ekiti, same day Monday January 29.

The council condemned in the strongest terms the sacrilegious and brutal killing of its members and the kidnap of school children and their teachers in Emure-Ekiti.

The traditional rulers called on governments at all levels to ensure the perpetrators were apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law in no distant time.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Bola Tinubu on School Feeding, Dr Yetunde Adeniji, has tasked relevant agencies to take swift action to ensure the safe return of school children kidnapped in Ekiti State.

The presidential aide also condemned the tragic killing of two Ekiti monarchs, the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola by gunmen on Monday.