Liberia: China Appreciates Boakai's Reaffirmation to 'One-China Policy'

The People's Republic China through its Embassy near Monrovia has expressed appreciation and gratitude to the government and people of Liberia through President Joseph Nyumah Boakai for reaffirming the country's stance and support to the "One-China Policy."

Diplomatically, this policy acknowledges China's stance that there is only one Chinese government.

In a brief congratulatory statement issued Tuesday, 30 January 2024, the Chinese Embassy said it highly appreciate President Boakai's statement reaffirming the One-Chine Policy.

"We highly appreciate the reaffirmation of the one-China policy expressed by the President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Joseph Nyumah Boakai upon assuming office," the Chines Embassy noted.

The One China principle is the position held by the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that there is only one sovereign state under the name China.

The PRC serves as the sole legitimate government of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

On Monday, 29 January 2024, the Executive Mansion, in a release said that the President of the Republic had reaffirmed Liberia's stance and commitment to the "One China Policy" which is the People's Republic of China's foreign policy position in dealing with other nations.

There is a growing concern in some quarters about the state of the country's relationship with China due to the previous government's posture towards China.

Addressing the media on Monday, hours before delivering his Annual Message, President Boakai reemphasized his commitment to the One China Policy.

He said his government will work to ensure that the country's relationship will be strengthened.

The President described China as a strategic ally and reliable partner that has demonstrated excellent partnership with Liberia.

He noted that China has provided substantial support in many spheres of the country's development program.

"We are committed to the One China Policy, and we have assured the Chinese about our commitment and this, we do not intend to change," said President Boakai.

According to him, the People's Republic of China has done a lot for Liberia's development agenda, mainly in infrastructure as well as building the educational capacity for young Liberians.

It can be recalled that President Xi Jinping appointed the Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference as his Special Envoy to attend the inauguration of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

During their courtesy call, President Boakai reemphasized that he was the President of the Senate when the One China Policy was codified as Liberian law, and he intends to uphold and respect the law.

The President also acknowledged the over 800 million people lifted out of poverty in China, indicating China's efforts at fulfilling their rights. He said Liberia hopes to learn from this experience as his government rescues Liberians from poverty.

Since the end of the civil conflict and restoration of democratic governance, China has made notable contributions, and stands as a strong pillar of the country's infrastructural transformation, committing resources to many significant projects.

China funded the construction of two additional annexes of the Capitol Building, the famous Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex, while also making interventions of the health sector and other areas.

Due to a poor relationship with the previous administration, many projects were halted or put on temporary hold.