Liberia: UP-Grand Gedeh Auxiliaries Caution Boakai

Auxiliaries of the Unity Party and some concerned Grand Gedeans are cautioning President Joseph Nyumah Boakai not to yield to campaign by the newly elected Grand Legislative Caucus, all members of the Coalition for Democratic Change, to have a Diaspora-based CDCian appointed as Superintendent of the county.

According to the UP auxiliaries, the newly elected caucus, under the leadership of Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely, is campaigning for one Tillman Collins, a Grand Gedean who has been in the Diaspora for over 40 years to be appointed as County Superintendent, something, they view as an affront to partisans of the Unity Party in the county, who have endured all manners of humiliation for supporting the Rescue Mission.

A spokesperson for the concerned Grand Gedeans and UP auxiliaries, Derrick P. Barshell, says Mr. Collins should not be given such preferment in the county because he is not from the ruling Unity Party and lacks understanding of the party's doctrines.

He notes that Grand Gedeh County has always voted the CDC against the UP since 2005 hence, the ruling party needs someone who breaks that barrier to win people over.

According to him, the UP Grand Gedeh chapter and its auxiliaries prefer County Chair, Madam Retha Kai Massaquio, to be appointed as Superintendent, instead, noting "We want a reconciler; in the dark days, she supported the party with her personal finances."

She took care of two electoral districts; she gathered the young people in Konobo (D-2) and Gbarzon (D-3) and spearheaded a successful inaugural celebration decentralizing the three electoral districts into eight administrative zones."

Madam Massaquio, the concerned auxiliaries further explain, previously served as Mayor of Zwedru under Ex-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf so she is well abreast of issues in the county other than the caucus opting to have someone totally strange as superintendent.

Mr. Barshell discloses that the Thomas Yaya Nimely-led Legislative Caucus is coming up with a resolution to be presented to President Boakai, recommending the appointment of Mr. Tillman Collins as superintendent.

At the same time he says ex-Superintendent Peter Solo, who alleges mismanaged assets turned over UNMIL, is also eying the office, wanting to make a return, something, he warns the UP would not take lightly.

The ruling Unity Party is leading a current campaign to have only bonafide card-carrying partisans appointed as county superintendents in all 15 political subdivisions to maintain a strong tie with the citizenry for 2029.

UP Margibi County Executive Committee through a joint resolution and recommendation to its National Chairman Rev. Luther Tarpeh and national executives recently submitted names of two local officials for onward submission to President Joseph Nyumah Boakai for appointment as superintendents.

The resolution reads: "That in view of the above, and in fulfillment of Articles 10.1.2.3.7&8 of the Unity Party National Constitution, we have seen it NEEDFUL in the good interest of the party, that the superintendent of Margibi County be appointed from the County Main Strain Leadership of Unity Party Margibi County Chapter, to help keep the party actively functioning in the county, for the betterment of our many partisans, ahead of the 2029 general and presidential elections."

The elders' council of the ruling party has also reportedly endorsed the decision of the CEC.

