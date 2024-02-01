Liberia: EFFl Threatens to Withdraw From UP Alliance

--If he aligns with CDC

The Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia (EFFL) political party has threatened to withdraw its support from President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's government if the incumbent aligns with the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

A fierce critic of the former ruling CDC, the EFFL vigorously supported Mr. Boakai and the ruling Unity Party's 2023 presidential bid.

EFFL leader Emmanuel Gonqua has issued an early warning to the Unity Party-led government that it would withdraw from the Unity Party Alliance if President Boakai aligns himself with the former ruling CDC.

The EFFL warning follows the recent visit of Julius Malema, the leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (SAEFF), to Liberia for President Boakai's inauguration.

Malema, upon arrival at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) on 25 January 2024, attributed former President George Manneh Weah's 2023 electoral defeat to his disloyalty to the Liberian people.

Malema at the same time warned Liberia's newly inaugurated President Amb. Boakai against repeating similar mistakes.

He emphasized the need for the Boakai administration to fulfill every promise he made to the Liberian people during the course of the election, urging him not to betray the people's trust.

In a phone interview with this publication, Mr. Gonqua emphasized the seriousness of Malema's statement, stating that any attempt by the President to align with the CDC would lead to their withdrawal.

He further reveal that any such alignments would contradict the principles they stand for as a party.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He detailed that it might likely compromise their core values, adding that they are ready to withdraw their support if such an alignment materializes.

"We have been allies in the pursuit of a better Liberia, but any move towards aligning with the CDC goes against the principles we stand for. We want to make it clear that we are ready to withdraw our support if such an alignment materializes," he noted

"I firmly believe that the Unity Party under Boakai will not take such a path, as it was for the same reason we voted Weah out," Gonquoi warned.

This early warning introduces a layer of complexity regarding the unity and stability of the current government, indicating potential shifts in alliances and political strategies.

While the leader of EFFL expresses contentment with recent government appointments, he also criticizes the administration for what he perceives as a lack of decisive action in addressing pressing issues.

He added that without substantial and radical measures taken by the Boakai administration to rectify early irregularities, the situation might worsen.

Meanwhile, he promised that under an EFFL government, radical actions will be prioritized to fulfill the interests of the Liberian people.