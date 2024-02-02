Nigeria: Find, Prosecute Ekiti Monarchs' Killers, Igboho Urges Govt, Security Agencies

Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, on Thursday, called on the Federal Government and security agencies to leave no stone unturned in arresting and prosecuting the killers of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

Vanguard recalls that gunmen, on Monday, ambushed and murdered the Elesun of Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin, and his counterpart in Imojo, Oba Olatunde Olusola, on the highway between Ipapo and Oke Ake, while Alara of Ara Ekiti, Oba Adebaye Fatoba, narrowly escaped from the scene of the incident.

Reacting to the murder of the traditional rulers, Igboho said the assailants who killed the two Yoruba obas must face the full wrath of the law.

The activist said this in a statement issued by his counsel, Pelumi Olanjengbesi, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Igboho added all efforts should be deployed by the security agencies to rescue the pupils of the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, Emure Ekiti, who were also abducted by some hoodlums.

"My thoughts also go out to the affected families and the innocent school children kidnapped in Eporo Ekiti of Emure Local Government Area of the state," Igboho said.

"This sorrowful incident not only signifies a profound loss for the Yoruba people but also casts a sombre shadow on our identity as a peace-loving community. Such heinous acts undermine the security and progress of the state and other states grappling with this menace.

"I categorically condemn these barbaric murders and urgently call on both the state and Federal Governments to take decisive action in bringing the perpetrators to justice. We demand the immediate apprehension of the murderers and a thorough search of the surrounding woods and forests to root out those hiding to perpetrate such evil deeds.

"It is my solemn appeal and encouragement to government at all levels to allow us to mobilise local community vigilantes to complement all security agencies in protecting our people. This is very painful. Our people deserve to live. All those connected to such wicked acts, be it for politics, criminality, or sheer wickedness, should know that the end is near."