Kenya: Construction Permit for LPG Facility Hit By Explosion Was Rejected, EPRA

2 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has revealed that the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage and facility plant in Mradi, Embakasi, exploded last evening.

In a statement, EPRA said that it first received the permit applications between March and July and that they were rejected for not meeting set standards for an LPG storage and filing plant setup in the area.

"The main reason for the rejection was failure of the designs to meet the safety distances stipulated in the Kenya Standard," EPRA said.

"EPRA noted the high population density around the proposed site and the applicant was requested to submit a Qualitative Risk Assessment clearly indicating the radiation blast profiles in the unfortunate case of an explosion like the one that happened yesterday," EPRA added.

"The blast profiles are simulated by use of computer software and indicate the effect of a typical blast in terms of heat radiation and tremor/vibration and are useful in reviewing the safety of the surrounding areas."

Already, over two people have been confirmed dead and over 200 injured following the aftermath of the explosion in the area.

The inferno from the blast destroyed an uncounted number of properties, besides displacing hundreds.

"As the regulator, we have formulated short and medium-term measures to ensure safety of all LPG plants in the country is guaranteed. This is through actions such as undertaking detailed technical audits of all licensed LPG plants in the country with the objective of ensuring high safety integrity status in terms of Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE)," EPRA stated.

"In addition, surveillance and enforcement actions are taken including demolishing illegal plants operating across the country and curbing malpractice in the sector."

