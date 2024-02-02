Kenya: Passaris Urges Kenyans to Provide Emergency Relief for Those Affected By Embakasi Gas Explosion

Nairobi — The Nairobi, women's Representative Esther Passaris has called out for emergency blood donation, to cater for the over 300 survivors who were injured in the horrific gas explosion tragedy in Embakasi.

Passaris has urged volunteers to visit Mama Lucy Hospital, the Kenyatta National Hospital(KNH), and the nearest health facilities to donate.

The women's rep has further expressed her remorse to the affected families who lost their loved ones and properties in the tragedy.

"Urgent Appeal: Blood needed for Embakasi Village fire survivors. More than 300 factory workers and residents were affected," she stated on X.

"Please visit Mama Lucy, KNH, or the nearest hospital to donate blood. My thoughts and prayers are with the families that have lost their loved ones in this unprecedented tragedy," she added.

She further stated that she had to cut short her committee meeting so as to provide aid and relief efforts to those affected by the tragedy.

"Cutting my committee meeting short to help with Embakasi fire tragedy relief efforts," she stated on X.