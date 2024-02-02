Kenya: We Ran From the House While Naked, a Father Narrates Embakasi Gas Explosion Horror

Nairobi — Residents near the site of last night's Embakasi gas explosion that killed 3 people have expressed their horror over the incident with some narrowly escaping albeit while naked.

Capital Newsbeat spoke to a father who had to flee his home without clothes and had no idea whether his family members had escaped the inferno.

"We ran from the house with my kids while naked when the fire trucks came is when I gained confidence to go back to my house and get clothes," narrated Vincent Onjoke

"I managed to access my house but while inside fire explosion broke my door and suddenly there was fire while I was inside the house. I thought I would die and decide to wrap myself with a blanket and ran outside," he added.

He described the situation as painful, as he lost everything and had to borrow clothes as he sought to find his family.

"While we escaped, one of my children broke her leg. It's so sad looking at the distance where the gas plant is and our homes. The government is blind to concerns of gas plants in residential areas," Onjoke lamented.

Vincent Omala, a neighboring resident, explained that a leaking gas transporting vehicle for over six hours caused the gas explosion incident attributing it to negligence.

"From 5PM the gas transporting vehicle was leaking at the watch guard had alerted the owners. The owners ignored the alert which has now led to the unfortunate turn of events,"he narrated.

"We heard a blast and when we ran outside we found fire which engulfed the whole area. The fire emanated from the gas filling plant. I got injured in the explosion and am urging the government lets avoid such," said Charles Maagi, a resident.

Agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a private security guard manning the Embakasi gas outlet where an explosion was reported Thursday night.

DCI made the arrest on Friday even as the government announced an investigation to reveal the identities of those who operated the outlet declare illegal by the country's energy regulator, EPRA.

Government Spokesperson confirmed three deaths from the tragic incident with over 280 people admitted in hospitals across the city with injuries of varying degrees.

Visiting the scene on Friday, Mwaura stated the government's resolve to subject those culpable to the law amid mounting questions over regulatory and enforcement lapses.

"We will get to the bottom of this [explosion]. For now we can't zero in into those responsible until we have gathered enough information on those affected and also the proximity and the relationship with the company," Mwaura told reporters Friday.

"Give us time, investigations have started and believe me these details will come."

The incident happened at 11:30 pm when one lorry loaded with gas cylinders exploded, igniting a huge ball of fire.

The resulting shockwave felt miles away. A gas cylinder hitting a garment warehouse razing it to the ground.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) issued a statement saying it denied the gas plant a license after it failed to meet the stipulated standards.

EPRA confirmed received applications for construction permits for a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage and filling plant at the site on 19th March 2023, 20th June 2023, and 37st July 2023.