Kenya: City Hall Waives Medical Fees for Embakasi Gas Explosion Victims

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has waived the medical fees of the Embakasi gas explosion.

In a statement, Governor Johnson Sakaja stated that the exemption will be at public county hospitals.

At least two people died and several were injured in Thursday night's explosion in Embakasi near the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Authorities say the huge explosion felt miles away occurred at Mradi area sending shock waves and panic in the city.

According to Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura, a truck filled with gas cylinders exploded at around 11pm igniting a huge fireball that spread to godowns and a residential area nearby.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts