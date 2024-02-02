Nigeria: One in Five Workers Suffer Violence, Harassment - ILO

The International Labour Organisation, ILO, has revealed that more than one in five people in employment have experienced violence and harassment globally.

In a new report: Preventing and addressing violence and harassment in the world of work through occupational safety and health measures, ILO said violence can affect all types of workplaces and can also occur during commutes, work-related trips, events, digital communications and social activities and in home-based offices.

The report is part of a research project: Practical guidance and tools to prevent and address violence and harassment in the world of work: An OSH perspective.

It is jointly funded by the European Commission and the ILO. Its launch is being followed by a Conference on Preventing and Addressing Violence and Harassment in the World of Work through Occupational Safety and Health.

An earlier report by ILO said over 743 million people suffer workplace violence and harassment, representing 22.8 per cent of the world's population.

And in Nigeria, Ask Nigeria News quoted a survey as saying: "Violence and harassment" in the workplace are common in Nigeria, with 29.5 per cent of workers having encountered it in their working lifetime.

According to the report, 69.1 per cent of Nigerians who have encountered workplace violence and harassment claim it has happened three or more times.

Meanwhile, the ILO new report said Occupational Safety and Health, OSH, measures are key to building an inclusive, integrated and gender-responsive approach to preventing and eliminating violence and harassment in the world of work.

Vanguard News