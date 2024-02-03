Africa: South Africa or Cape Verde - Super Eagles Opponent in Afcon Semi-Final

After defeating Angola in the quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face the winner between South Africa and Cape Verde in the semi-final.

South Africa and Cape Verde will trade tackles on Saturday for a date with Nigeria.

The semi-final clash will be played on Wednesday, February 7 in the Ivorian city of Bouake at 6pm Nigeria time.

Nigeria qualify for semi-final after beating 1-0 Angola

Ademola Lookman, again, stole the limelight from Victor Osimhen by following his brace in the 2-0 defeat of Cameroon in the last 16 by breaking the deadlock four minutes before half-time at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

The Super Eagles then saw the game out before a crowd of 18,757 in Abidjan, with Osimhen finding the net only for his effort to be disallowed after the VAR ruled him to be offside.

The Napoli superstar, Africa's reigning footballer of the year, remains stuck on just one goal at this AFCON, but Nigeria's success has been built around an impressive defence that has now kept four consecutive clean sheets.

The three-time continental champions advance to a last-four tie next Wednesday against Cape Verde or South Africa in the central Ivorian city of Bouake -- those sides meet in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Angola almost took the lead inside four minutes, as a corner from their right was helped on to Mabululu, whose attempt at the near-post was kept out by Stanley Nwabili, the Nigerian goalkeeper who had passed a fitness test to play.

Osimhen tried his luck twice from headers but it was Lookman, the Atalanta forward and former England Under-21 international, who broke the deadlock in the 41st minute.

Moses Simon collected a pass on the left, accelerated away from Kialonda Gaspar and drove into the area before cutting the ball back for Lookman to finish emphatically.

Nigeria continued to create chances after the break, but Angola did pass up a glorious opportunity to draw level just before the hour mark.

AEK Athens striker Zini, on as a half-time substitute, was sent through on goal and his effort beat Nwabili, only to rebound back off the far post.

It was a major let-off for Nigeria, who then thought they had killed the game off when Osimhen rose to head home a Lookman free-kick with quarter of an hour left, the ball going in despite the Angolan goalkeeper getting a touch.

However, the effort was disallowed to the frustration of Osimhen, who carried on until the final moments despite taking a succession of knocks and being carried to the side of the pitch on a stretcher at one point.

Vanguard News