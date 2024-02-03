Southern Africa: Communiqué of the Extra Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government

document

1. The Extra Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on the Cholera situation in the Region was held virtually and chaired by the Republic of Angola on the 2nd February, 2024.

2. Summit was attended by the following Heads of State and Government, or their representatives:

Angola: H.E. President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço

Malawi: H.E. President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera

Mozambique: H.E. President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi

Zambia: H.E. President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema

Zimbabwe: H.E. President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

Namibia: H.E. the Vice President Dr. Nangolo Mbumba

Kingdom of Eswatini: H.E. the Right Honourable Prime Minister Russel Mmiso Dlamini

United Republic of Tanzania: The Right Honourable Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa, MP, Prime Minister

Botswana: Honourable Dr. Lemogang Kwape, Minister of Foreign Affairs

South Africa: Honourable Dr. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Democratic Republic of Congo: H.E. Mr. Antipas Mbusa Nyamwisi, State Minister responsible for Regional Integration

Kingdom of Lesotho: Honourable Professor Ntoi Rapapa, Minister of Education and Training

Mauritius: Dr. Heena Bhadain Gokhool, Community Physician in the Ministry of Health and Wellness

Seychelles: H.E. Ambassador Claude Morel, High Commissioner of Seychelles to South Africa and SADC

Madagascar: Mr. Kola Emi-Haulain, Acting Permanent Secretary and Director General of International Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Summit was also attended by the Executive Secretary of SADC and the representatives of the International Cooperating Partners, namely: Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and World Food Programme (WFP).

4. Summit received a Report of the Extra Ordinary Meeting of SADC Ministers of Health on the Cholera outbreak in the SADC region.

5. Summit expressed deep condolences and sympathies to the countries and families on the loss of lives due to the Cholera outbreak.

6. Summit endorsed the following recommendations of the Ministers of Health on measures to be put in place by the SADC region in addressing the Cholera outbreak, urging Member States to:

develop and implement multisectoral cholera response plans that encompass natural disasters and climatic effects on cholera re-emergence to effectively control its spread;

strengthen regional collaboration on cross-border outbreak risk assessment and public health surveillance to enhance early detection and prevention of outbreak-prone diseases;

jointly plan and implement synchronised cross border vaccination campaigns against Cholera, if necessary, and mobilise vaccines for affected and non-affected countries at risk, and report annually to Council;

increase investment in the current cholera emergency response while maintaining long-term investment for a sustainable solution to the recurrent cholera crisis;

develop and implement climate-resilient Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Disaster Risk Reduction programmes to prevent future cholera outbreaks;

accelerate local and regional manufacturing of cholera vaccines to scale up production and increase access to commodities such as Oral Rehydrating Solutions (ORS), and cholera beds, to improve control on the supply chain security and accelerate technology and knowledge transfer;

increase investment in WASH infrastructure, and provide efficient waste management and sustainable supply of clean water;

increase budget allocation towards WASH programmes; and

strengthen accountability tools for monitoring WASH interventions and local governments reporting on their WASH performance annually.

7. Summit commended the following International Cooperating Partners, namely: the Africa CDC, WHO, UNICEF and WFP for the technical and financial support towards the cholera response in the SADC region.

8. Summit designated His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, as the regional Cholera Champion to spearhead the fight against cholera in the SADC region.

9. Summit extended its appreciation to the Chairperson of SADC, H.E. Mr. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, for convening the Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government on cholera.

10. The Chairperson of SADC expressed gratitude to all Heads of State and Government for attending the Extraordinary Summit and for their steadfast commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of the people in the SADC region.