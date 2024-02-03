Angola/Nigeria: Afcon 2023 - Eagles Dedicate Win Against Angola to Late Okwaraji

2 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria's Super Eagles have dedicated their 1-0 victory against the Palancas Negras of Angola in the quarterfinals of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to the memory of late Samuel Okwaraji.

Okwaraji, a Nigerian international, slumped and died while playing in a 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Angola in Lagos.

In celebration to their victory against Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, the team wrote on its X handle that the triumph was in memory of the late legend.

"Today's victory over Angola is a poignant reminder of the adamant spirit of Nigerian football.

" As we celebrate this triumph, we also honor the memory of Late Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji, who tragically left us while playing against Angola 35 years ago.

" His passion for the game and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Samuel Okwaraji, your legacy lives on," it said.

Nigeria will play the winners of the match between South Africa and Cape Verde in the semi-final.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.