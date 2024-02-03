Angola/Nigeria: Afcon 2023 - Eagles Dedicate Win Against Angola to Late Okwaraji

Nigeria's Super Eagles have dedicated their 1-0 victory against the Palancas Negras of Angola in the quarterfinals of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to the memory of late Samuel Okwaraji.

Okwaraji, a Nigerian international, slumped and died while playing in a 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Angola in Lagos.

In celebration to their victory against Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, the team wrote on its X handle that the triumph was in memory of the late legend.

"Today's victory over Angola is a poignant reminder of the adamant spirit of Nigerian football.

" As we celebrate this triumph, we also honor the memory of Late Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji, who tragically left us while playing against Angola 35 years ago.

" His passion for the game and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Samuel Okwaraji, your legacy lives on," it said.

Nigeria will play the winners of the match between South Africa and Cape Verde in the semi-final.