Nigeria and DRC Dispatch Angola and Guinea to Reach Semis At Cup of Nations

Nigeria and Democratic Republic of Congo moved into the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday night after victories over Angola and Guinea respectively.

Angola had been trying to advance to the semi-finals for the first time in the 66-year history of the Cup of Nations.

But their attempt was stifled by a Nigeria side that defended resolutely and ultimately ground them down.

"I would like to congratulate the Nigeria team," said Angola coach Pedro Gonçalves magnanimously after his side's defeat.

"They are very strong. The coach has put in place a solid system. They deserved their victory."

Nigeria boss José Peseiro came under fire from pundits and commentators in Nigeria for his side's performance in the opening game against Equatorial Guinea on 14 January which was drawn 1-1.

Plan

Though 1-0 wins over Cote d'Ivoire and Guinea Bissau followed to secure a place in the last-16, the complaints continued over the lack of goals.

But Peseiro vowed to maintain the defensive rigour that had brought the narrow victories.

They saw off Cameroon in the last-16 with a brace from Ademola Lookman and the 26-year-old was on the scoresheet at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny just before half-time.

Moses Simon chased a clearance, skipped over the challenge of Kialonda Gaspar and raced down the left wing.

The Nantes striker veered into the Angola penalty area and set up Lookman who swept confidently past the Angola goalkeeper Signori Antonio for his third goal of the tournament.

Nigeria also enjoyed some luck when second half-subsitute Zini broke clear and sent a shot that beat the goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali but hit the post and rolled away.

Nigeria thought they had a second when Victor Osimhen headed home but the Napoli forward was ruled offside.

"The formation helps us," said Nigeria skipper William Ekong. "The whole team is pulling its weight defensively. We're working very hard to try and keep them away from our goal. And if you're playing in a tournament, that has to be the basis of winning."

Nigeria last graced the last four in 2019 when they fell to Djamel Belmadi's imperious Algeria side. They will play the winner of Saturday's quarter-final between South Africa and Cape Verde.

Progress

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) came from behind to overwhelm Guinea 3-1 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

DRC captain Chancel Mbemba upended Mohamed Bayo in the penalty area in the 17th minute and the striker - who scored the winner in the last-16 against Equatorial Guinea - picked himself up to lash the spot kick past the DRC goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi.

But Mbemba atoned for his misdemeanour less than 10 minutes later when he showed a striker's aplomb to fire the ball past the Guinea goalkeeper ... from a tight angle.

Yoane Wissa doubled the advantage mid way through the second half and Arthur Masuakut's spectacular free-kick added the gloss eight minutes from time to take the DRC into the semi finals for the first time since 2015.

DRC will play whoever emerges from the clash between Cote d'Ivoire and Mali in Yamoussoukro on Saturday afternoon.

"Whether it's Mali or Cote d'Ivoire, we have no preference," said Wissa who was deemed man-of-the match.

"They are two great footballing nations and we have to be ready for them."