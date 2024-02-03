Nigeria: Yobe By-Election Records Massive Voter Turnout

A Yobe State commissioner describes the turnout for the senatorial re-rerun election as impressive.

The senatorial by-election for Yobe East witnessed a large turnout in Damaturu, the state capital, and Katarko polling units of Gujba Local Government Area of the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Some dignitaries who spoke with NAN at Katarko polling units, on Saturday at Katarko Primary School and Government Day Junior Secondary School, expressed appreciation for the turnout of voters.

Ali Mustapha, the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, who is a member of the APC, Gujba LGA, said the turnout was impressive.

Mr Mustapha attributed the turnout to the exemplary leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni under the APC.

He described the election as peaceful and orderly, saying voters conducted themselves in accordance with laid down rules and regulations of the electoral laws.

Also, Musa Bularafa, a voter, commended the efforts of security personnel and INEC officials for adequate arrangements.

He also appreciated them for coming out so early, the support and cooperation for the electoral personnel.

He added that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems (BVAS) were in good condition, making the process smooth and successful. (NAN)