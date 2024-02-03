Nigeria: Cross River Re-Run - Long Queues of Voters Seen At Polling Units

The re-run , which commenced at about 9 a.m., saw a large presence of security operatives deployed to ensure peaceful conduct of the process in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

Long queues of voters were seen at some polling units on Saturday during the court-ordered re-run election for the Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency of Cross River State on Saturday.

A large number of the voters were seen at Polling Unit 007 Akaravuni Bus Stop, Akpet Central, in Biase Local Government Area of the state.

The Polling Unit had 1,124 registered voters who underwent accreditation one after the other with the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

One of the voters, Mary Joseph, who spoke to NAN ,said they came out en masse to vote because they wanted good representation in the House of Representatives.

"This is not the time to sit down and watch, we have been docile for too long, we need to come out and choose our representative, someone we can hold accountable." Joseph said.

Similarly, in Polling Unit 002, Playground Emouno in Agwagune/Okurike in Biase LGA, voting went on peacefully and smoothly with a large presence of security operatives.

NAN reports that the polling unit had 526 registered voters and there was a good turnout of voters, who conducted themselves appropriately .

It would be recalled that mil Inyang of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was initially declared winner of the 25 February 2023 National Assembly election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to represent Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency.

However, after securing the highest number of votes and his declaration by INEC as winner, his victory was challenged at the Election Petition Tribunal by Austin Aidam of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The matter went on to the Appeal Court, where a re-run was ordered. (NAN)