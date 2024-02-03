Nigeria: Kano Re-Run - Elections Start Peacefully in Kura, Others

3 February 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

INEC officials were seen at polling units as early as 7:30 a.m., with registrations and voting starting simultaneously at 8 a.m. at different polling units.

The re-run elections into Kano State House of Assembly for six constituencies kicked off with early arrival of election materials on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC officials were seen at polling units as early as 7:30 a.m., with registrations and voting starting simultaneously at 8 a.m. at different polling units.

There was a large turnout of voters at Kura and Garun Malam local government areas.

At Garun Malam Local Government Area, election materials arrived on time, and the electorate came out early to cast their votes.

NAN reports that the re-run elections will be conducted in 60 polling units of the three constituencies for the state assembly seats.

The constituencies include Kura-Garun Malam, Rimin Gado-Tofa, and Kunchi-Tsanyawa.

NAN reports that there were peaceful elections at Rimin Gado and Tofa constituencies without any distractions.

There was heavy presence of security personnel in all the polling units, and people came out en mass to carry out their constitutional mandate.( NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.